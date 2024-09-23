The new OpenAI logo is already causing controversy (and we haven't even seen it yet)

The design has prompted a fierce internal backlash.

OpenAI has been responsible for some of the most impressive (or is that terrifying?) advancements in the world of artificial intelligence over the past few years. From ChatGPT to DALL-E, the company's generative and large language models have spearheaded the rise of AI discourse – but its most controversial offering yet might just be a logo.

OpenAI is reported to have shared a new logo design at a recent company-wide meeting – and apparently it didn't go down well, with employees describing the stark new look as "uninspiring" and "ominous". Not words one would usually associate with any of the best logos of all time.

