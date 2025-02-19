Logan Paul's 'solution' to Lionel Messi design dispute is peak influencer cringe

"I’ll see you in the ring, brother”.

Logan Paul and Lionel Messi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year legendary footballer Lionel Messi launched his drinks brand Mas+ which many claimed bore a striking resemblance to the hydration drink, Prime. While Messi's beverage caught some shady flack from Prime's co-founder KSI who claimed it "looks familiar", it was Mas+ that sued Prime for “anti-competitive” behaviour last October, alleging that the YouTuber-backed brand was pressuring it to change its packaging design.

Now, in the most YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-business-mogul move possible, Prime co-founder Logan Paul has challenged the sports star to a boxing match to settle the legal woes. While Prime has countersued Mas+, Logan claims he'll "consider dropping" the claim if the pair can settle the conflict in the ring – any excuse for a marketing opportunity I guess.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

