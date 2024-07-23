'Deliberate and in bad faith': Olympic committee sues Prime over packaging design

Prime Hydration is being sued by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for allegedly appropriating its phrases and trademarked symbols. The limited edition Prime drink created in collaboration with Olympic gold medalist basketball player, Kevin Durant, has been criticised for its packaging design over concerns that it's "likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception" for consumers.

An initial cease and desist request was sent on 10 July in an attempt to mitigate the issue without further action, yet Prime continued to distribute the alleged infringing product. With no response, the USOPC's subsequent legal action is an elevated attempt to prevent any further infringement and sever any suggestion of affiliation between the USOPC and Prime Hydration.

