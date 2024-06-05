I’m shocked Messi’s drinks packaging design got approved

"Looks familiar" says Prime's co-founder.

Mas+ packaging
(Image credit: Mas+)

Footballer Lionel Messi has launched his own drinks company and the internet is already raising some eyebrows. The Inter Miami player's "Positive Hydration" brand Mas+ has been critiqued for its similarities to the popular drinks brand Prime – even catching the attention of one of the rival brands' founders.

While it's undoubtedly a tricky task to create a truly original packaging design, the details are shockingly alike, from the shape of the bottle down to the logo composition. While fans are divided over whether Lionel's legacy will be enough to carry the brand, it's certainly a bold move to emulate Gen Z's favourite drink (whether intentional or not). 

Natalie Fear
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

