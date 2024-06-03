Harley Davidson sues UK retailer over “copycat” design

It’s called for the destruction of "all infringing materials."

Harley Davidson logo
American motorcycle brand Harley Davidson is in the midst of a design dispute with UK-based clothing retailer Next. It's threatening legal action over a "copycat" logo design featured on a children's t-shirt created by the UK brand, which Harley Davidson claims will give "rise to a likelihood of confusion" should it continue to be sold.

Logo design is integral to a brand's identity and with a legacy dating back to 1903, it's natural that Harley Davidson is keen to protect its brand. It's not the first and it certainly won't be the last occasion in which the brand defends its identity: a recent report claimed it had "a vigorous worldwide program of trademark registration and enforcement."

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

