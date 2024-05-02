Volkswagen attacks “bastardised” logo ripoff

By Natalie Fear
published

It’s been called an "unauthorized misappropriation”.

Volkswagen logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Volkswagen has sparked a design dispute after filing a lawsuit against a car dealership, claiming that its logo is "unauthorised misappropriation". The Dallas-based dealership named "VDubs Only" has been accused of creating a "bastardised" version of the German manufacturer's logo that could potentially mislead consumers. 

As one of the most recognisable car logos out there, it seems bizarre that Volkswagen feels threatened by a small dealership. It's by no means the most ridiculous logo design dispute we've seen but with Volkswagen claiming infringement and dilution of its identity, it's clear the car brand is driving for a resolution.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

