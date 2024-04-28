This Michael Jackson logo design dispute is getting bad

By Natalie Fear
published

Which side will have to beat it?

MJ Live and MJ musical logos
(Image credit: MJ Live/MJ: The Musical)

The Michael Jackson Estate is the centre of a logo dispute between the tribute concert MJ Live and the Broadway production MJ: The Musical (yes, these are two separate Michael Jackson-related shows). According to the MJ: The Musical team, the MJ Live logo could potentially confuse fans – but it turns out the debacle isn't as black or white as it seems. 

When you design a logo, it's best to scope out the competition and carve out an identity that stands out against the crowd. In the case of MJ (the musical) and MJ Live, it appears that this wasn't the case. With a 12-year Vegas legacy, MJ Live claims that MJ: The Musical is infringing on its identity, but with the estate backing the newer Broadway production, it's unclear who will have to beat it. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

