“Unwarranted and relentless”: Baseball team rejects logo design dispute

By Natalie Fear
published

The US Interior Department considers it a foul.

Glacier Range Riders/National Park Service logos
(Image credit: Glacier Range Riders/National Park Service)

A Montana-based minor league baseball team is the subject of a "relentless" legal battle with the US Interior Department over alleged similarities in logo design. Both the National Park Service (NPS) and the Glacier Range Riders logo feature a distinctive arrowhead frame, which could supposedly cause continuity confusion between the brands.

There are no strict guidelines on how to design a logo, but creating a design that embodies your brand is essential to forming a memorable identity. While the silhouettes of the conflicting designs certainly share similarities, there's little else to connect the two, making the legal conflict a puzzling debate.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

