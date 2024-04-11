This logo design quiz is actually really, really difficult

By Joseph Foley
published

Can you find the 13 famous logos among the fakes?

We see many of the best logos almost everyday, but how much attention do we pay to the details? Could we differentiate the real thing from an imposter? That's what this logo quiz aims to find out.

We probably all know that the Google logo shows the brands name with letters in four colours, the YouTube logo shows a play icon on a red rectangle, and the Tesla logo depicts an IUD. But can you identity which logo is the real thing in the image below?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles