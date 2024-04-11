This logo design quiz is actually really, really difficult

We see many of the best logos almost everyday, but how much attention do we pay to the details? Could we differentiate the real thing from an imposter? That's what this logo quiz aims to find out.

We probably all know that the Google logo shows the brands name with letters in four colours, the YouTube logo shows a play icon on a red rectangle, and the Tesla logo depicts an IUD. But can you identity which logo is the real thing in the image below?

Can you spot the famous logos among the fakes? (Image credit: Solopress)

The printing services company Solopress devised a quick quiz to test your memory, or your attention to detail when it comes to famous logos. Each row includes one real logo and three fakes, which look similar and use the same brand colours but have the elements in the wrong places or the wrong way around.

Some of the fakes are obvious – why would the YouTube logo have a backward play icon, for example? However, others are more challenging to spot. The X logo got plenty of attention last year amid one of the messiest rebrands of all time, but have we looked closely enough at the Unicode character to remember which way those stark angular lines run? And while the TikTok logo is instantly recognisable for its cyan and fuchsia drop shadow, but can you recall which way the shadow falls?

See the answers below to check how you did.

How did you do? (Image credit: Solopress)

For recent logo design news, see the new Nike Wemby logo, the recent Coca-Cola logo free-for-all and the "cheap and nasty" new Massimo Dutti logo.