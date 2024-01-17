The Rockstar Games logo design dispute is really quite ridiculous

By Daniel John
published

"Trademarking regular letters is just stupid."

We've seen all manner of logo related design disputes in recent months, from weirdly similar coffee logos to Kanye vs Walmart. Now, two video game titans are going head to head over the letter 'R' – which, in this case, might as well stand for ridiculous.

Remedy, the developer behind Max Payne and Alan Wake, debuted a new logo last year to much acclaim from gamers. Featuring three 'R's chopped together, it conveys a sense of forward motion. But it seems Rockstar (of Grand Theft Auto fame) is trying to block the momentum.

Remedy logo and Rockstar logo

The new Remedy logo (left) vs Rockstar Games' logo (right) (Image credit: Remedy/Rockstar Games/Future)

Take-Two, which owns Rockstar, has filed a trademark dispute against Remedy, claiming that the 'R' is too similar to Rockstar's – which features an 'R' with a white star attached. Other than the fact that both involve a capitalised 'R' (because, you know, that's what their names start with), the similarities seem pretty non-existent. So it's no surprise that Twitter (sorry, X) users are already speculating that Rockstar doesn't stand a chance here.

We have to say we're with the gamers on this one. Aside from featuring the same letter of the alphabet, these are entirely different logos. But one thing's for sure – with Rockstar and Remedy working together on remastered editions of the original Max Payne games right now, this whole thing is probably making for some awkward Zoom meetings.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

