Nintendo just lost a trademark battle to an unexpected challenger

One for the little guy.

An image of Mario pulling back a curtain that was used for the Nintendo Switch launch
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has reportedly just lost a legal battle in which it tried to stop a tiny Costa Rican supermarket from using its trademarked name, Super Mario. A global heavyweight like Nintendo is no stranger to throwing its legal weight against anyone who infringes on its copyright – from misusing a character's likeness to copycat logos. And, let's be honest, it's usually it's the big company that wins out in these situations.

But this time, it's three cheers for the little guy, which has successfully protected its right to use the name it has been trading under for a whopping 52 years.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

