Learn core 2D art techniques to design a fierce robot concept

How-to
By published

The concept artist behind Transformers: Rise of the Beasts shares his process for creating a memorable, animal-inspired machine.

Design a robot concept; a robot that looks animal-like
(Image credit: Michael Michera)

The goal for this workshop is to design a robot concept that's rich in detail while simplifying the entire process. I’m excited to share my approach to creating robots with 2D art techniques, and will demonstrate this with an example made for my personal project MACHIMERA.

In this case, I need a design for a quadruped robot inspired by a creature, but in a way that avoids fully resembling any real-life animal. To achieve this, I decide to combine photobashing with digital painting (read the best digital art software guide for a rundown of apps to use, you may also want one of the best drawing tablets).

Michael Michera
Concept artist

Concept artist Michael specialises in designing creatures and robots. He has worked on projects including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

