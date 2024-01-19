How come all these video game adaptations are suddenly great?

Video game movie adaptions aren’t exactly a new concept. We’ve seen plenty of our favourite franchises hit the big screen over the years, such as Doom, Resident Evil, and Assassin’s Creed. However, as both an avid gamer and movie fan, I’m hardly the first to admit that they never quite hit the nail on the head – and many adaptions are just downright bad. So what's changed, and why are we suddenly seeing a rise in successful adaptations?

In the last couple of years, we’ve had some fantastic additions to the live-action video game lineup that have taken the media world by storm. In 2021, we were treated to the stunning show Arcane. Based on the League of Legends franchise, this Netflix series took both the gaming and art world by storm with its stunning art style, unique character designs, and exhilarating plot. With a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and taking home a multitude of awards, it’s easy to see just how beloved this show is. It introduced the online multiplayer game to a much larger audience and gave insight into the type of world-building Riot Games are capable of without being locked behind an intense online service.

And of course, PlayStation is certainly no stranger to adaptions either. In 2019, the brand announced the launch of PlayStation Productions, focusing on developing high-end adaptions for both TV and film. Branching out into a whole new mini-company was a bold move, but it certainly seems to be working in its favor so far. The studio already has two films under its belt (Uncharted and Gran Turismo), as well as the release of the critically acclaimed HBO adaption of The Last of Us last year. The studio is already full-steam ahead writing TV adaptions for two other popular PlayStation titles; Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War - so fans certainly won’t be starved for content anytime soon. And hey, if the Last of Us adaption is anything to go by, I certainly can't wait to watch.

Despite some rather controversial casting, the Super Mario Bros. Movie was another hit in the 2023 Video Game adaption line-up. Nintendo fans were initially unsure of the film when first announced for many reasons (which included Mario’s butt , naturally) but it turned out to be a hit amongst Mario fans both old and young. Made by animation studio Illumination (creator of Minions and Sing), the film is of course beautiful. The animation is joyful and full of life with the style lending itself perfectly to the visuals of more recent Mario games. Watching it as an adult Mario fan, I know that myself and many others were delighted at all the little easter eggs and nostalgic references throughout that made me feel like a kid again.

So just what has changed, and why are video game adaptions suddenly hitting the mark? Well, for a start, both animation and special effects have vastly improved in recent years, which obviously helps studios better convey these fictional, often surreal worlds. Not only that, but and remote working becoming more accessible means bigger teams are easier to manage.

TV and film adaptions are also much more accessible form of media than video games for many. Gaming consoles are expensive, and with a lot of AAA titles usually having a playtime of 20-50+ hours, some people simply don’t have that kind of time to commit. Having games presented in a short-form format is a fantastic way to introduce people to these worlds who simply don’t have as much free time, and the rise of TV and streaming services like Netflix mean studios aren't limited to compressing an entire game into a two-hour film – adaptations can be presented in easily digested (or binged) episodes.

However, most importantly, I think studios have come to realise that the original games are beloved just as they are, and that adaptions can stay true to the source material without having to introduce entirely new concepts to make it more “interesting”. The Last of Us show is a fantastic example of this, with multiple recreations of fan-favourite moments from the original game being highly praised, like that iconic giraffe scene. As mentioned, the Super Mario Bros. Movie is also a great example of prioritising nostalgia and great visuals to appeal to a wide audience by fully utilising the OG source material. As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.