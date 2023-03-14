Wait, the Last of Us giraffe was real?

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

We finally got that iconic moment.

As season one of HBO's The Last of Us draws to a close, both old and new fans are left eagerly awaiting the next season. The show did an excellent job at adapting the original game, and over 8.2M people tuned in to watch the penultimate/final episode.  We also finally got to see a long-awaited scene that longtime fans have been ecstatic to see on the big screen – but the poignant moment has divided viewers.

In the original 2013 game, there is a lovely moment of bonding between Joel and Ellie where they meet a giraffe as they arrive in Salt Lake City. Formerly residents of the city zoo, the herd now wanders the dilapidated streets freely. It's one of the most memorable from the game, and considering how many nerdy Easter eggs the producers have slipped into the series it makes sense that HBO would go all out and hire a real giraffe to keep fans happy.

Image 1 of 3
A shot of actor Bella Ramsey stood with a giraffe
(Image credit: HBO)

So why the confusion? For the surrounding ruins of Salt Lake City, a blue screen background was used to later add visuals. Joel, Ellie and the giraffe were all real, but fans are speculating that the use of the blue screen and therefore the addition of artificial lighting at a later date has left a bizarre tinge to the giraffe's fur that made it look out of place.

See more
See more

I'll admit – I also thought the giraffe was fake. With so much conversation (and surprise) happening online at the realisation that the creature was indeed real and not animated, it makes you wonder if it was worth using a real giraffe in the first place. Saying that, I'm happy they did go that extra mile for such a poignant moment by using the real deal – and apparently his name is Nabu. Good to know, right?

Related articles: 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and has most recently worked with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio on a promotional campaign for the release of God of War Ragnarök.

Related articles