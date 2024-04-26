Tortured Poets Department (Disney's Version) is a delight for fans

By Natalie Fear
published

Calling all Disney Swifties.

Disney recreates Taylor Swift album
(Image credit: Disney)

Disney is hopping on the Tortured Poets Department hype train by recreating Taylor Swift's latest album with stills from its most iconic films. With the Eras Tour film making its debut on Disney Plus, Miss Swift and Disney already go hand in hand. The fitting collection of Disney homages perfectly aligns with the new album's top songs, proving that Taylor and Disney are a match made in heaven. 

Most of us would agree that Taylor Swift is brilliant at branding but in this case, genius marketing has come to her. With Disney fans and Swifites alike flocking to share their delight at the Disney-fied song covers, it seems that (Disney's Version) is a resounding hit. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

