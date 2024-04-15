4 wild Google conspiracy theories, from Taylor Swift to Disney

By Georgia Coggan
published

Are big brands manipulating SEO to improve their image?

A brand can live and die on its internet reputation. And Google's search pages form a huge part of a brand's online representation. It's no wonder, then, that savvy PRs have apparently been engineering incidents with the sole purpose of manipulating search and pushing undesirable stories down the ranks.

As these deepfake examples show, on the internet not all is not as it seems. Conspiracy theories about faked incidents range from Taylor Swift to Walt Disney, and all are completely plausible (or totally wild depending on your penchant for conspiracies). So I've taken a deep dive to share my favourites below. Read on for a more in depth explanation of what exactly I'm talking about, and my list of supposedly faked incidents aka SEO conspiracy theories.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

Related articles