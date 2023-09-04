These clever Lord of the Rings posters have cast a spell over the internet

Some alternative movie poster designs make such an impact that fans remain entranced by them years after they first appeared. This Lord of the Rings poster is has to be one of the most talked-about that we've seen. It continues to cast a spell over Tolkien fans long after the limited edition prints sold out, and some say it's their favourite movie poster of all time.

One of three designs representing Tolkien's Ring trilogy that was brought to film by Peter Jackson, the poster is back at the top of a subreddit, and we can see why. Want to make your own? See our pick of the best online poster makers and our favourite poster designs for inspiration.

Designed by Phantom City Collective, the poster for Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, continues to receive acclaim everytime it's shared to Reddit. It's a portrait of Gandalf, the Istari wizard, in profile, but look a little more closely and there's a lot more going on.

Gandalf's hat seamlessly forms a mountain with the fellowship marching along the brim on their quest to Mount Doom. Meanwhile, under Gandalf's hair, Gollum crouches on his shoulder studying the ring on his underground island. "The way the mountain continues and the hair ends is clean," one person wrote on Reddit. "Phenomenal, I'd love to use that poster for the film," someone else wrote.

Several people say they wish official movie posters were so creative instead of the going for the formulaic floating head approach. Alas, the stars sell a film and stars' agents have very specific demands for posters, almost always requiring their name and photo to appear.

The complete trio of Lord of the Rings posters (Image credit: Phantom City Creative at Bottleneck Gallery)

If you're hoping to be able to buy the poster, you're out of luck. The full trio of limited-edition posters sold out soon after going on sale at Bottleneck Gallery. If you want to turn your own designs into reality. But for more alternative film posters, see these extremely minimalist movie poster designs (and don't miss the controversy around the new Sex Education S4 posters).