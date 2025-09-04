As a huge horror movie fan, I instantly love any franchise that pays homage to the classics. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that I adore the new Conjuring: Last Rites poster honouring horror movie royalty, The Exorcist.

With its simple yet effortlessly eerie design, the iconic Exorcist poster is one of the best horror film posters of all time (in my humble opinion). Perhaps I'm blinkered by nostalgia, but The Conjuring's slick homage has fully converted me to its screamfest schlock, and I'm not ashamed.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Practically a beat-for-beat replica of The Exorcist’s poster, the design features protagonists Ed and Lorraine Warren half-illuminated by a streetlight amidst eerie pitch-black darkness. Stylishly emulating the original's retro quality, the new poster has a fuzzy grain that adds an extra foreboding quality.

An eagle-eyed fan on X claimed that one of the background windows featured a face lurking in the shadows. After a migraine-inducing screen staring session, I can't claim to see a thing – leave a comment below if you do.

no way, ya'll seein this right? 😧 pic.twitter.com/zP3zA08YvoSeptember 3, 2025

This isn't just a flash in the pan win for the franchise; its recent Last Rites poster was devilishly clever, making ingenious use of negative space. If you're after more spooky design, check out these posters for The Shining that are (almost) better than the original.