No notes, the new Frankenstein poster is perfect

A new poster for Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated adaptation of Frankenstein has revealed the first sneak peek at our leading monster. Transforming Saltburn heartthrob Jacob Elordi into Shelley's iconic creature, the transformative character design has already received an outpouring of praise from fans.

Creating just the right amount of intrigue, the new Frankenstein poster leverages the audience's imagination, akin to some of the best film posters of all time. Brooding, mysterious and timelessly creepy, the latest Frankenstein promo has exceeded my expectations and filled me with hope for a new horror classic.

(Image credit: Netflix)

With his fur coat, gnarled hand and long dark hair obscuring his decaying face, Elordi makes a grotesquely enchanting monster, evoking the moody spirit of classic portraiture. In keeping with the film's literary origin, the cursive, handwritten quality of the film title paired with a classic serif gives the poster a vintage appeal that complements the dark colour palette.

"Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster looks absolutely haunting. Guillermo del Toro always nails the dark, gothic aesthetic can’t wait to see him bring this iconic character to life," one fan commented. "Finally a book accurate monster," another added. Others had a more... unique response to the character, with one fan writing, "Yeah, I'm happy they're making him hot for this. The Monster is supposed to be both beautiful and wrong looking."

FRANKENSTEIN trailer | BFI London Film Festival 2025 – 8-19 October - YouTube Watch On

