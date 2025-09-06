When Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights was announced, my initial reaction was one of fear. Be it the combo of Margot Robbie's Instagram face smooshed against vacant heartthrob Jacob Elordi, or the anticipation of countless historical inaccuracy sins, I had already decided it wasn't for me – until the recent teaser trailer.

The best movie posters and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks can do wonders to promote your film, but that initial trailer is often a make-or-break. Strangely, the Wuthering Heights teaser confirmed all my biggest fears, and even stranger, I surprisingly loved it.

"Wuthering Heights" | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The first thing I noticed was the trailer's score, which begins with a synthy pulse, cut through by the familiar vocals of none other than Miss Charli XCX. The intense, unrelenting visuals embellished with pops of rich jewel tones gave me the hit of cinematic design that I was craving, so much so that the juxtaposing music felt deviously playful in tandem.

The set design is both familiarly historic, yet playful, borrowing fashion flourishes from different decades to create a dreamlike quality. We swoop between brooding, murky shots to lavish, oversaturated scenes, blending colourful excess with primitive, seductive desire.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I'll admit it – I wanted to hate this film. Now I'm left feeling hopeful. Are the casting choices what I would've wanted? Perhaps not. But Fennell's sumptuous aesthetic is so brazenly present that I feel thoroughly enveloped in her world. She knows most contemporary audiences aren't hungry for a faithful historical piece – they want a modern retelling that feels like a Pinterest board come to life. A classic tale spun into a contemporary mishmash of decadence and lust, Fennell's Wuthering Heights is pastiche done right.

