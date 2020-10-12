Prime Day monitor deals: Get cheap Dell, Samsung and LG monitors now

We've put together the very best Prime Day monitor deals in one place, so if you're looking for a shiny new screen, now is the time to buy.

Here you'll find all types of monitors at all types of price points, so no matter if you're looking for a 4K monitor, HD monitor, or something a little bit more spec-laden, we've got you covered.

Remember: some of the deals on this page are extremely short lived, and will be over quickly. We've made it clear exactly when each deal ends, but we advise if you know what you want, and you see it here, snap it up quick before stocks run out.

If you're not a Prime member, sign-up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of these great Prime Day monitor deals. And if you want some more options, check out our main Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals or our Apple Prime Day hubs, which will be updated constantly.

The best Prime Day monitor deals: US

Dell 24-inch: $249.99 $165.72 at Amazon

Save $84.27: This LED-backlit anti-glare monitor is one of the best deals we've seen in the US so far. The 24-inch display offers FHD 1080p resolution, and the interface includes VGA, DisplayPort and HDMI. The small monitor base and thin profile are nice touches too.

View Deal

Samsung curved 32-inch: $499.99 $429.99 at Amazon

Save $70: This 32-inch curved monitor from Samsung is perfect if you're looking for a more immersive experience with your new monitor. With its 4K UHD 2160p resolution, it's beautiful to behold, and a snatch with a $70 discount.

View Deal

LG 24-inch: $349.99 $298.56 at Amazon

Save $51: This 4K UHD 2160p resolution monitor has a super-stylish curved monitor base, and a nice $51 off right now. Ideal for a primary or secondary office screen.

View Deal

Samsung 27-inch: $219.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $30: This curved LED monitor has a FHD 1080p resolution and HDMI interface. And with its rapid 4 millisecond response time, it offers a really clear picture during fast moving scenes.

View Deal

The best monitor deals from other retailers

Amazon Prime Day is not all about Amazon! Many other retailers are getting in on the fun, and reducing the price of their stock drastically. Here are our pick of the deals from other retailers...

Dell 24-inch: $319.99 $219.99 at Dell

Save $100: This LED edgelight monitor has 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz resolution, anti-glare coating and features two USB 3.0 ports and two side USB 2.0 ports. And all for a massive $100 off the asking price – that's a 31% reduction.

View Deal

Dell 27-inch: $239.99 $179.99 at Dell

Save $60: If you want something a little bigger, and even cheaper, than the 24-inch, this 27-inch monitor is for you. With LED backlight technology, and anti-glare coating, it comes with VGA and HDMI 1.4 connectivity.

View Deal

Here are some more cracking deals for you, no matter where you are located in the world...

Related article: