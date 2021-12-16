The best Apple AirTags deals for December 2021

If you own anything you really don't want to lose, you need to get make the most of the best Apple AirTags deals. Apple AirTags are handy little devices that will forever keep your precious treasure safe and sound - and easily found, should you lose them. small and round, with small speakers, the Apple AirTag is paired with your iPhone, and then kept with whatever item you don't want to lose - from your house keys to your brand new MacBook Pro - so they'll get lost again.

The Apple AirTags were first released in April 2021, and as a pretty recent Apple product, you won't necessarily find massive discounts on them right now. However, we have seen great price drops on 4-packs of AirTags, dropping the price to as low as $89/£89. When getting the single AirTag, the price is pretty consistent at $29/£29, no matter where you go to buy them.

Interestingly enough, right now, going direct to Apple is your best bet if you want the best price on the Apple AirTags. At time of writing, a 4-pack of AirTags is $116 over at Amazon, while it's $99 direct at Apple.

Scroll on to get the best Apple AirTags, wherever you are in the world, and scroll further to get the answers to the current top questions surrounding the new Apple Accessory. Want more Apple deals? Check out our page on the best Apple Watch 7 prices.

(Image credit: Apple)

What are Apple AirTags? Apple AirTags are the newest Apple's accessory, created to make losing your stuff a thing of the past. Small and discreet, the AirTags are kept with your valuable items and synched with your iPhone so that you know the whereabouts of the said item wherever you are. They're smart too. You can play a sound on the AirTag's in-built speaker, with just a few taps on your iPhone, so you can pinpoint the location of your keys, or whatever, really easily. Not into beeping noises? If you've got an iPhone 11 or later, you can use the Precision Finding feature (image above), where it will tell you how many feet, and in what direction, your AirTag is.

How do Apple AirTags work? In short, secure Bluetooth. AirTags connect with your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch with a simple tap. Then you can choose to have notifications when the AirTag is nearby, or simply look for it when you need. And you can locate an AirTag from literally the other side of the world, using the Find My network. The secure Bluetooth signal is detected by nearby devices in the network, and then the AirTag's location is sent to iCloud, which you can get through the Find My app. Importantly, all these stages are secure, encrypted and anonymous, so no data is shared. And each AirTag is totally waterproof, and will keep going for more than a year on a single battery (which is replaceable). But you won't ever be caught out with a dead AirTag, as your iPhone will notify you when the battery is on its way out.

Read more: