One of Dell's best MacBook alternatives has a massive discount

We rate Dell's XPS laptops as the best alternatives to MacBooks for creatives, and the latest 14-inch model is no exception. The Dell XPS 14 9440 combines power internals with an excellent display, and right now you can save $300 on high-spec configurations with dedicated Nvidia graphics at Best Buy.

As an example, a configuration with a 13th-Gen Intel Core Ultra i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TBGB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics is reduced from $2,499 to $2,199. This is the option, I'd go for, and it should chew through creative work, but there are similar discounts on other configurations if you need more or less RAM or storage, and $550 off the top-spec i9 RTX 4060 configuration.

If you don't need the extra graphical prowess provided by a dedicated GPU, Amazon has over $350 off the XPS 14 with Intel Arc graphics, which is reduced from $1,722 to $1,349.99.

This is a laptop that we included in our pick of the best AI laptops, where we praised its minimalist design and the excellent colour accuracy of its OLED touch display. See more details below.

Today's best Dell laptop deal

Not found the Dell laptop deal you're looking for? Take a look below at the best Dell laptop deals in your region.