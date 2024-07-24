One of Dell's best MacBook alternatives has a massive discount

We rate Dell's XPS laptops as the best alternatives to MacBooks for creatives, and the latest 14-inch model is no exception. The Dell XPS 14 9440 combines power internals with an excellent display, and right now you can save $300 on high-spec configurations with dedicated Nvidia graphics at Best Buy.
As an example, a configuration with a 13th-Gen Intel Core Ultra i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TBGB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics is reduced from
$2,499 to $2,199. This is the option, I'd go for, and it should chew through creative work, but there are similar discounts on other configurations if you need more or less RAM or storage, and $550 off the top-spec i9 RTX 4060 configuration.
If you don't need the extra graphical prowess provided by a dedicated GPU, Amazon has over $350 off the XPS 14 with Intel Arc graphics, which is reduced from $1,722 to $1,349.99.
This is a laptop that we included in our pick of the best AI laptops, where we praised its minimalist design and the excellent colour accuracy of its OLED touch display. See more details below.
Today's best Dell laptop deal
Dell XPS 14: 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
From: $2,499
Now: $2,199 at Best Buy
Save: $300
Overview: Released last year, this is one of Dell's newest laptops. This is the configuration I would go for if I were looking for a MacBook alternative for general creative work, from photo editing to graphic design. But there are plenty of options to choose from, with discounts running all the way up to $550 off the mighty i9, RTX 4060 configuration, plus Amazon has $373 off an option with integrated graphics for those with less demanding software requirements.
Key features: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 | Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics | Up to 32GB RAM | Up to 4TB SSD | 3.2K OLED touch display | 3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C | headphone jack | microSDXC card reader
Price history: These are the best prices we've seen yet for Dell's latest 14-inch MacBook rival, making them deals to grab, whichever configuration meets your needs.
Price comparison: Walmart $2,449
Reviews: We included this laptop in our pick of the best of the crop of new AI laptops. We loved the colour accuracy of the 3.2K OLED screen and the sleek minimalist design. Our sister site Techradar gave it a 4.5-star review describing it as a MacBook alternative with fantastic performance.
Not found the Dell laptop deal you're looking for? Take a look below at the best Dell laptop deals in your region.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.