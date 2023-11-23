The fanciest keyboard I've ever used is $80 off this Black Friday

The Corsair K100 Air is, quite simply, the fanciest keyboard I've ever used. I reviewed it last autumn, and the only thing that left a bigger impression on me than the quality was the discombobulating price. But this Black Friday, the latter has been fixed (somewhat) with a cool $80 off the sticker price, now down to $199.99 rather than the hyperventilation-inducing $279.99 it's been at.

As my review details, this is a deluxe mechanical gaming keyboard with ultra low-profile Cherry MX switches, so ticks every box: for mech keyboard fans, people who don't like tall clacky keys, creatives who want to customise every function key to within an inch of its life (thanks to the brilliant iCUE software), people who love RGB lighting (because there are dozens of settings options), and people who hate RGB lighting (because you can switch it off).

Find out more below, and if you need a laptop to hook this up to, we're covering the best MacBook deals too.

Corsair K100 Air RGB mechanical keyboard

Was: $279.99

Now: $199.99 at Amazon

Save: $80 Overview: Possibly the best keyboard you'll ever have, it's a fully customisable, RGB-lit mechanical gaming keyboard that's also great for creatives, with quiet, ultra-low-profile Cherry MX switches. Key features: Luxury keyboard | Full-size keyboard with tenkey and numpad | Customisable RGB lighting | Good battery life| Excellent software | Comfortable typing experience Price history: Apart from short periods at around $229-249, the K100 Air has stayed at a solid $279.99 since it came out, until now. This is the best price I've ever seen it at. The offer is being matched by Best Buy. Price comparison: Best Buy: $199.99 Reviews: Our review gave it high praise: "The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is billed as a gaming keyboard, and is predictably great as one. But its appeal reaches beyond gaming, as it's portable, sleek, very attractive and highly customisable for creatives too."

Below you can track the best deals on the Corsair K100 Air wherever you are in the world, as I've found it on offer in other countries too...