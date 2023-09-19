Apple might finally fix its Magic Mouse design disaster

Apple's Magic Mouse and us have history. We've written several times about how the device's charging 'solution' isn't much of a solution at all – it's an absolute nightmare. Once the accessory runs out of battery, the users has to turn it around to charge it via the port on the bottom, rendering it useless. But that could finally be about to change. Maybe.

With the iPhone 15, Apple (at the behest of EU regulations) replaced Lightning with USB-C. The change has also hit certain accessories including AirPods Pro, and a new report from seasoned Apple leaker Mark Gurman suggests a similar update will soon come to the Magic Mouse. So if ever there was a time for Apple to fix one of its most controversial design decisions, this is it.

Nobody likes this (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by iMore, Gurman claims in his Power On newsletter that Apple will bring USB-C to the mouse, as well as to the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, alongside a new iMac in 2024.

While Apple has released slightly updated versions of the Magic Mouse 2 over the last few years, most notably a colourful versions designed to match 2021's iMac shades, the actual design hasn't changed – the Lightning port remains on the bottom, much to the internet's daily chagrin.

Is there anything more poorly designed than this apple mouse that you can’t use while charging? Legit question. Wild for design fails pic.twitter.com/J9YjYaRbZpJune 28, 2022 See more

When you come in to work and have to charge your upside down Apple mouse… pic.twitter.com/MasMVenYsoJanuary 24, 2022 See more

So, if Apple does indeed change the charging port, that'll mark the first time the Magic Mouse's design will have physically changed since 2015. Surely (surely!) Apple wouldn't simply plonk the port in the exact same place? The company must have seen the constant stream of tweets and complaints that have plagued the product since 2015. This seems like the perfect opportunity to create the Magic Mouse 3. Even if the sole new feature is the ability to use the mouse while charging, we have a feeling fans would be happy.

USB-C has already proved a popular addition, with fans chuffed to see it hit the iPhone line up (even if Apple isn't). For the full lowdown on the latest generation of Apple smartphones, take a look at our guide on how to pre-order the iPhone 15.