Everyone's roasting Apple's mouse designs (again)

While the company might be known for its design prowess, Apple is prone to the odd slip-up. From the dongle dystopia of Apple Pencil charging to those controversial new FineWoven cases, anything that isn't entirely perfect from Apple is open to extreme levels of online scrutiny. But nothing seems to get the internet's collective back up more than Apple's mice.

Anyone who's ever had the Magic Mouse 2 run out of battery mid-work will attest to the sheer trauma of the situation. With its charging port situated on the bottom, the mouse is rendered completely unusable while charging. But the latest model isn't the first mouse to draw ire.

A Reddit post recently shared (ironically) to the r/DesignPorn page (above) appears to have been posted for users to appreciate the design of eight mice from Apple's history. But the comments reveal that the humble mouse clearly isn't Apple's strong suit from a design perspective.

"The Apple mouse has consistently been the worst bit of kit that Apple release. That circular one in the middle possible the worst of the lot," one user comments, while one adds, "A collection of the worst mice that ever existed." "Amazing how this is the one piece of tech Apple never has been able to make correctly," another concludes.

Indeed, a Twitter (sorry, X) search for 'Apple mouse' will, on any given day, invariably spit out a bunch of complaints about said charging "solution":

Scrolling through funny tweets about the stupidity of charging an Apple mouse while I wait for my Apple mouse to charge.January 12, 2024 See more

every time i have to charge my apple mouse, my faith in humanity crumbles pic.twitter.com/5Qt3UUwPZ9February 20, 2021 See more

The current mouse is so unpopular that someone recently went to extreme lengths to fix it, creating a brand new enclosure with the help of some good old 3D printing. For more Cupertino catastrophes, take a look at Apple's 4 biggest design crimes.