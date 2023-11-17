Someone just fixed Apple's most infamous design crime

Ah, the Magic Mouse. One of Apple's most famously terrible designs has had a surprisingly enduring life, and is still in circulation (most recently packaged with the M3 iMac). As anyone who uses the thing will attest, the fact that it needs turning upside-down to charge, rendering it unusable, is a bit of a nightmare. But someone just went to extreme lengths to fix it.

With the help of some good old 3D printing, Ivan Kuleshov has created a brand new enclosure for the Magic Mouse, that not only makes it (apparently) more ergonomic to hold, but also – rejoice – enables it to be charged (via USB-C, no less) while you work. Apple, take note.

I hacked the Magic Mouse.And created the world's first ergonomic Magic Mouse with no weaknesses.Yes, you can charge it via USB-C right while you're working!More details + demo in the thread pic.twitter.com/lxvCXArZdGNovember 16, 2023 See more

After testing various iterations, Kuleshov finally landed on the perfect enclosure shape. It charges the battery directly, and despite the enlarged size, the sensor of the mouse still touches the table, allowing for accurate movement. Kuleshov calls it "the world's first ergonomic Magic Mouse with no weaknesses," and while that might be a bold claim (it's a little chunky looking), from a practical perspective, this looks like a vast improvement. But while plenty of commenters on Twitter (sorry, X) are celebrating the project, many are, inevitably, calling out the ridiculousness that this needs doing in the first place.

Kuleshov has promised to share more information and source files for the project on his website shortly. In the meantime, for more Cupertino catastrophes, take a look at Apple's 4 biggest design crimes.