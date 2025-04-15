Move over Apple Pencil, the Crayon Pro is in town and it's the stuff of childhood dreams
ColorWare takes us on a nostalgia trip.
The Apple Pencil Pro has become a staple in many creative setups but in typical Apple fashion, the design is a little minimalist, to say the least. If the standard white Apple Pencil is a little plain for you, I might have a solution – the Apple Crayon Pro.
Customised by the creatives at ColorWare, this crayon-inspired Apple Pencil Pro is the perfect accessory for your digital art needs, especially if you're craving a dose of colour. Playful and nostalgic, the surprisingly authentic design is the perfect eye-catching accessory to spark some creative flair.
ColorWare is known for its stylish custom-painted tech, from headphones to gaming handhelds. While the site offers a range of products, the new Apple Crayon design is by far its most creative and customisable option, available in black, mint, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow. With a matte finish that mimics the paper wrapping of Crayola crayons and a customised coloured tip, each design has an impressively accurate look – the only problem is, it'll set you back a little more than a box of crayons.
Retailing for a cool $215, the Apple Crayon is arguably a lot steeper than the best Apple Pencil prices, but for a custom-painted product, you're paying for quality. Compatible with the 11 and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro alongside the 11 and 13-inch M2 iPad Air, the Apple Crayon Pro boasts the same impressive creative prowess as the standard Apple Pencil Pro, with barrel roll and haptic feedback. Do I need it? No. Do I want it? Absolutely.
The Apple Crayon Pro is only available for a limited time. To get your hands on one, head to the ColorWare website.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
