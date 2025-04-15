Move over Apple Pencil, the Crayon Pro is in town and it's the stuff of childhood dreams

ColorWare takes us on a nostalgia trip.

ColorWare&#039;s custom Apple Pencil Pro custom painted to look like a Crayola Crayon.
(Image credit: ColorWare)

The Apple Pencil Pro has become a staple in many creative setups but in typical Apple fashion, the design is a little minimalist, to say the least. If the standard white Apple Pencil is a little plain for you, I might have a solution – the Apple Crayon Pro.

Customised by the creatives at ColorWare, this crayon-inspired Apple Pencil Pro is the perfect accessory for your digital art needs, especially if you're craving a dose of colour. Playful and nostalgic, the surprisingly authentic design is the perfect eye-catching accessory to spark some creative flair.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

