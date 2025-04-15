The Apple Pencil Pro has become a staple in many creative setups but in typical Apple fashion, the design is a little minimalist, to say the least. If the standard white Apple Pencil is a little plain for you, I might have a solution – the Apple Crayon Pro.

Customised by the creatives at ColorWare, this crayon-inspired Apple Pencil Pro is the perfect accessory for your digital art needs, especially if you're craving a dose of colour. Playful and nostalgic, the surprisingly authentic design is the perfect eye-catching accessory to spark some creative flair.

(Image credit: ColorWare)

ColorWare is known for its stylish custom-painted tech, from headphones to gaming handhelds. While the site offers a range of products, the new Apple Crayon design is by far its most creative and customisable option, available in black, mint, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow. With a matte finish that mimics the paper wrapping of Crayola crayons and a customised coloured tip, each design has an impressively accurate look – the only problem is, it'll set you back a little more than a box of crayons.

(Image credit: ColorWare)

Retailing for a cool $215, the Apple Crayon is arguably a lot steeper than the best Apple Pencil prices, but for a custom-painted product, you're paying for quality. Compatible with the 11 and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro alongside the 11 and 13-inch M2 iPad Air, the Apple Crayon Pro boasts the same impressive creative prowess as the standard Apple Pencil Pro, with barrel roll and haptic feedback. Do I need it? No. Do I want it? Absolutely.

The Apple Crayon Pro is only available for a limited time. To get your hands on one, head to the ColorWare website.