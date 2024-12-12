Every year Pinterest launches its predictions of the hottest design trends for the year ahead, and each year they seem to be getting more brilliantly bizarre. While last year's trends bought us Dirt Flirts and Kitschens, 2025's aesthetic vibes are set to be filled with Rococo Revivals and Pickle Fixes (more on that shortly) – forget Spotify wrapped, this is the only end-of-year roundup I care about.

We've already seen some quirky design inspiration from Canva's 2025 design trends, but Pinterest's unique search-driven results always make for some unexpected aesthetics. Below are just a handful of Pinterest's predictions – check out the full report here.

Rococo Revival

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Let them eat cake! 2025 brings the promise of a Rococo-era revival – think pastel tones, frills and over-the-top ornate design. Inspired by the late Baroque period, the Rococo revival is a celebration of the opulent and ultra-feminine. From intricate tablescapes to luxurious accessories, catch this trend cropping up across all design genres from interior to fashion.

Castlecore

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Castlecore is a badass blend of medieval aesthetics and gothic imagery. With chainmail accessories, silver goblets and worn metal hardware, this punchy trend blends contemporary style with Middle Age motifs, making for a truly unique contrast of styles. Gothic candelabras will creep into interior design while silver knightcore accessories make their way into fashion.

Pickle Fix

(Image credit: Pinterest)

2025 will (supposedly) be the year of the pickle. Yes, you read that right. According to Pinterest, pickle-based searches have seen a steep rise, with 'pickle margarita' up by +100%. While it's not the most glam food item, the Gen Z and Millennial infatuation towards the humble gherkin marks an era of exploration, proving that 2025 is a perfect year for experimentation and unexpected infatuations.

Moto Boho

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Moto Boho is set to take over the fashion world, blending traditional flowy bohemian style with the rugged appeal of the Moto aesthetic (think big chunky boots and leather jackets). This convergence of soft and structured styles shows a move towards stylish contrast, playing with texture, colour and tone to create a unique blend of aesthetics.

Mix & Maximalist

(Image credit: Pinterest)

I'm delighted to announce that minimalism is on the decline – according to Pinterest maximalism is in and it's more eclectic than ever. Mix and Maximalist is all about combining bold patterns, prints and textures to create a uniquely colourful array of contrasting styles that marry together for a chic eccentric look. In 2025 our decor is set to get unapologetically bold and bright with a fearless approach to layering and pattern mixing.

Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now! We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more creative inspiration check out the graphic design trends to watch in 2025. If you're after more predictions take a look at the biggest logo design trends for 2025 (and yes, that controversial Jaguar logo gets a mention).