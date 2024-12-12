I’m obsessed with Pinterest's weird and wonderful trend predictions for 2025

Get ready for Castlecore and Pickle Fix.

Pinterest Trends 2025
Every year Pinterest launches its predictions of the hottest design trends for the year ahead, and each year they seem to be getting more brilliantly bizarre. While last year's trends bought us Dirt Flirts and Kitschens, 2025's aesthetic vibes are set to be filled with Rococo Revivals and Pickle Fixes (more on that shortly) – forget Spotify wrapped, this is the only end-of-year roundup I care about.

We've already seen some quirky design inspiration from Canva's 2025 design trends, but Pinterest's unique search-driven results always make for some unexpected aesthetics. Below are just a handful of Pinterest's predictions – check out the full report here.

