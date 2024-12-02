Canva thinks these will be the hottest design trends of 2025

Online graphic design platform Canva has unveiled its design trend predictions for 2025, and if forecasts are correct, it looks like we're set for an innovative year of creativity. From 'Opulence' to 'Mechanical Botanical', next year is set to be a diverse year in design, capitalising on the growing intersection of technology and creativity.

2024 has been a year of design highs and lows (you only have to look at this year's best and worst web design trends to see why), but the new year brings the promise of revitalised innovation and originality. Without further ado, here are the upcoming trends according to Canva.

01. Analog Meets AI

(Image credit: Canva)

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, it's no surprise that artificial intelligence will continue to be a trend in the new year. Canva predicts that traditional techniques like collage and photography will blend with AI to enhance human creativity.

Think engaging social posts and immersive design – distinctly human with AI-enhanced precision. While AI remains a controversial topic in design, Canva optimistically predicts that it'll only boost our creativity, creating a sweet spot where human talent and AI innovation can seamlessly work together.

02. Shape Theory

(Image credit: Canva)

According to Canva, shapes are coming back in a big way (if they ever disappeared in the first place). A return to modular style uses bold shapes to bring structure to designs, creating a sense of visual dynamism and effortless style.

The resurgence of bold shapes in design revives a sense of nostalgia and familiarity when paired with warm colours and retro visuals. The diverse nature of shapes means they're a perfect way to add emphasis and framing to your designs, or simply add a touch of texture and dimension to your work.

03. Opulence Era

(Image credit: Canva)

The 'Opulence Era' marks a return to stripped back, clean design without the soullessness of monochromatic minimalism. Defined by rich textures, jewel tone palettes and intricate patterns, this design aesthetic brings a sense of luxury to your designs.

Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now! We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opulent style is created by a sense of visual harmony, carefully balancing negative space and minimalist aesthetics with rich visuals to create a luxe appeal. It's the perfect style to adopt for websites, personal portfolios and branding that needs an elevated touch.

04. Serious Fun

(Image credit: Canva)

Taking a leaf out of Gen Z's book, 'Serious Fun' is all about blending playful design with traditional design. pushing the boundaries of what professional design can be. The style strategically blends casual and humourous vibes with conventional design, creating an unexpected and laid-back appeal.

Delightfully modern and effortlessly cool, 'Serious Fun' is all about rewriting the rules. It's the perfect aesthetic for design projects that need a good dose of personality and character.

05. Future in Motion

(Image credit: Canva)

Motion design is becoming increasingly popular and it can make a huge difference to your projects, adding some much needed visual intrigue. As animation and 3D design become more accessible, 'Future in Motion' sees static design transformed by dynamic flourishes.

Adding elements like motion gradients and dynamic typography into your projects creates an extra level of visual storytelling, building the immersion of your audience. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a complete beginner, even a subtle bit of motion design is a great addition to presentations, social posts and websites, giving your project a modern edge.

06. Refined Grit

(Image credit: Canva)

'Refined Grit' is all about blending the rough with the smooth – think edgy textures, bold contrast and stripped-back style with a professional polish. It's perfect for creatives looking for a unique, disruptive style with a bold and authoritative personality.

Creating a strong visual identity, 'Refined Grit' is the ultimate design aesthetic for projects that require an effortless edge while maintaining a sense of sleek design. It's great for personal portfolios, social posts and branding with an offbeat sense of style.

07. Mechanical Botanical

(Image credit: Canva)

'Mechanical Botanical' is a contrasting blend of soft organic imagery and futuristic design where nature meets technology. Built for "a generation that sees technology as second nature", this unique design trend blends natural textures and earth tones with sleek digital design, resulting in an unexpectedly harmonious aesthetic pairing.

While it might seem contradictory, 'Mechanical Botanical' is a delightful juxtaposition of design styles, proving that contrast can slick, stylish and grounded. Perfect for social posts and presentations, it's a style that takes us into the future of design, where nature and innovation coincide.

Find out more about Canva's design trends.