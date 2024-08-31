The best (and worst) web design trends of 2024

We take a look at the year so far, which trends should you embrace, and which should you avoid?

It’s been an interesting year for web designers, with AI being at the forefront of most designers’ minds. The enthusiasm isn’t dipping, but it’s fair to say it’s been tempered by a greater awareness of AI’s limits, as well as growing ethical considerations. This is one trend that’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

A few other common threads are woven through the year's hot design topics. There's a noticeable move away from minimalism with bold typography, maximalism, and nature-inspired designs taking a front row seat. Additionally, there's a growing drive to harmonise visual appeal with performance: users demand faster loading times without compromise, a challenging balance that designers continue to navigate.

Irwin Hau
Irwin Hau

Irwin is the founder of Chromatix Website Design, an award-winning web design and conversion agency based in Australia. Since 2009, he has analysed 60,000+ websites and gone on to amass over 80+ industry awards and mentions for his work. Alongside running a busy digital agency, Irwin also manages Neon Bright Copywriting, a conversion copywriting collective, and Irwin Hau Business Coaching, a business consultancy that specialises purely in digital transformation and business efficiency utilising custom web technology solutions.

