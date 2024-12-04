Spotify Wrapped finally enters its flop era

New AI features branded everything from 'lame' to 'spiritually evil'.

Spotify Wrapped
(Image credit: Spotify)

Over the last decade, Spotify has done an impressive job of making something quite dull – music listening statistics – into an anticipated annual event. Thanks to splashy UI design, amusing copywriting and personalised deep dives, Spotify Wrapped has become part of the festive calendar, and one that's spawned several imitators from rivals such as Apple Music.

Spotify Wrapped took its time to arrive this year, but it's finally here – and the company is calling it the "best and boldest Wrapped yet". It's certainly as colourful and eye-catching as ever, but with key statistics apparently eschewed in favour of splashy (and somewhat creepy) new AI features, some users are disappointed with 2024's offering.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

