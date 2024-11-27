Ask anyone what they think of when they hear the word Zoom, and they'll probably say video calls. The conferencing app came into its own during the Coronavirus lockdown, with everything from HR meetings to birthday parties taking place via the software. But in a somewhat surprising move, it seems Zoom is keen to change the channel when it comes to its video-centric reputation.

Zoom has today relaunched as an 'AI-first' company, dropping 'video' from its name and going 'far beyond video in the future of work'. Zoom is by no means the first company to embrace AI in its branding, but will shifting focus from its most famous feature to something altogether more zeitgeisty prove a wise move in the long-run? (For more inspiration, check out the best rebrands of all time.)

Allow us to reintroduce ourselves. Today, we are officially dropping “video” from our legal name and will be known simply as Zoom Communications, Inc. ➡️ https://t.co/CzFOwgXd0w📌 The context: Although you may know Zoom as "Zoom,” until today our official legal name was "Zoom… pic.twitter.com/IUrk1GgbbjNovember 25, 2024

"Although you may know Zoom as, well, "Zoom," you may be surprised to learn that our official name is "Zoom Video Communications Inc." Until now, this accurately reflected the solutions we provided, as we were heavily focused on helping people around the world connect with one another using our video communications software," announces Zoom's CEO Eric S. Yuan in a blog post. "While that is still a priority, Zoom is now about so much more than video meetings. We are an AI-first company delivering modern, hybrid work solutions that enable you to collaborate seamlessly. And that’s why today, we are officially dropping “video” from our legal name. Starting today, we’ll be known simply as Zoom Communications Inc."

Zoom's, er, simple explanation of itself (Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom has been keen to highlight its tools outside of video for a while. Back in 2021 the company debuted a new logo designed to emphasise its entire suite of features. " With this new brand direction, Zoom is highlighting tools such as its new AI Companion. "Our AI assistant, Zoom AI Companion, is the heartbeat of our evolution into an AI-first company and is critical in helping our customers uncover new opportunities for greater productivity," Yuan adds. "Over time, we believe these capabilities will translate into a fully customisable digital twin equipped with your institutional knowledge, freeing up a whole day’s worth of work and allowing you to work just four days per week."

(Image credit: Zoom)

While the company's AI push certainly makes sense, reframing the entire brand around it does seem a little... impulsive. Sure, AI isn't quite the passing fad that, say, NFTs were, but focussing solely on the 'next big thing' does feel like one way of ensuring you'll need to rebrand again in a few years' time. Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with the metaverse seems a little quaint now that AI has usurped it as a buzzword – but his company is stuck with the name 'Meta'.

But hey, time will tell whether Zoom's new brand direction proves successful – and helps establish its reputation as a brand that offers more than just video. But as we've seen with the disastrous Jaguar rebrand this month, it can be extremely risky for a brand to ignore its heritage.