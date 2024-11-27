Zoom ditches video in surprising AI rebrand

Ask anyone what they think of when they hear the word Zoom, and they'll probably say video calls. The conferencing app came into its own during the Coronavirus lockdown, with everything from HR meetings to birthday parties taking place via the software. But in a somewhat surprising move, it seems Zoom is keen to change the channel when it comes to its video-centric reputation.

Zoom has today relaunched as an 'AI-first' company, dropping 'video' from its name and going 'far beyond video in the future of work'. Zoom is by no means the first company to embrace AI in its branding, but will shifting focus from its most famous feature to something altogether more zeitgeisty prove a wise move in the long-run? (For more inspiration, check out the best rebrands of all time.)

