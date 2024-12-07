Artists are making Spotify Wrapped interesting again with a new viral trend

A lot has been said already about Spotify Wrapped 2025, and not all of it very positive. Here at Creative Bloq, we weren't keen on the missing stats and the creepy AI features. But we can thank artists for making the annual recap of listening habits human again (and interesting again) thanks to a viral trend doing the rounds on social media.

Artists are sharing their Spotify Wrapped lists alongside examples of their work with the simple caption "Spotify Wrapped vs Art". The point seems to be to show how musical taste may influence artistic style (or perhaps the other way around).

Spotify wrapped vs art??? https://t.co/tM1iMLFKrS pic.twitter.com/wPobFA5PL9December 4, 2024

Spotify wrapped vs art👁️✨ Soooo few minutes of listening omg 🥀 pic.twitter.com/buHdqXfWj2December 5, 2024

spotify wrapped vs the art https://t.co/dE8cZJjeDj pic.twitter.com/n61oGxTgUoDecember 5, 2024

Spotify Wrapped vs Art https://t.co/sVxNyOHyIc pic.twitter.com/AVFZ5aSPyADecember 4, 2024

As for Spotify's own art for Spotify Wrapped 2024, some people are on social media are seeing strong vulvic influences in the transitions. The Daily Mail is appalled, obviously, describing the design detail as "vulgar". Sigh.

I dunno, I kinda like how they made the Spotify wrapped graphics strongly vaginal to honor the women who birthed all the good music this year pic.twitter.com/S2zeUrBy0IDecember 4, 2024

In other Spotify Wrapped controversies, Mariah Carey has denied that her video to fans was made with AI.

Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily! 💘💘💘 https://t.co/8guHlMMLSpDecember 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the addition of the Spotify Create button in the app's UI design is driving people crazy.