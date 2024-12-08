A designer has 'fixed' the controversial new Jaguar logo

News
By
published

The viral video has already got more views than Jaguar's.

Jaguar logo
(Image credit: Jaguar)

By now, you've probably seen the new Jaguar logo as well as the controversial Jaguar Type 00 EV design concept. A large section of the public seems to have taken almost personal offence to both (whether they're in the target market or not). So it's perhaps not surprising that a designer's attempt of 'fix' the logo has gone viral.

In fact, Allan Peters' TikTok video has picked up more views and likes than much of Jaguar's own social media content on its rebrand. But is it a better design? To recap first let's take a look at that new Jaguar logo again.

@petersdesigncompany

♬ original sound - Allan Peters

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles