Apple's AI Watch concept is already being called a mistake

News
By published

The company appears to be continuing its AI obsession.

Apple Watch render
A fan-made render of a future Apple Watch (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

In the not-so-distant future, I wouldn't be surprised if the tech world's response to the rise of AI over the last few years is studied. It's been a rollercoaster of hasty pivots, rushed launches and, occasionally, impressive breakthroughs. But while generative AI models have taken the internet by storm, several attempts to create 'AI gadgets' have failed.

From the Rabbit R1 to the Humane Pin, various AI gadgets fell on their faces last year. But perhaps the most surprising flop of all has come courtesy of Apple, whose lofty claims about Apple Intelligence and Siri's transformative potential for the iPhone are yet to materialise.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.