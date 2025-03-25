In the not-so-distant future, I wouldn't be surprised if the tech world's response to the rise of AI over the last few years is studied. It's been a rollercoaster of hasty pivots, rushed launches and, occasionally, impressive breakthroughs. But while generative AI models have taken the internet by storm, several attempts to create 'AI gadgets' have failed.

From the Rabbit R1 to the Humane Pin, various AI gadgets fell on their faces last year. But perhaps the most surprising flop of all has come courtesy of Apple, whose lofty claims about Apple Intelligence and Siri's transformative potential for the iPhone are yet to materialise.

Apple Intelligence has had a rocky start (Image credit: Apple)

And yet, according to new reports, Apple continues to pursue turning its products into 'AI gadgets'. Apple leaker Mark Guman claims the company is working on turning Apple Watches into "AI devices with cameras" by 2027.

Gurman reports that the company “is considering adding cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models,” which would allow the Watch to use AI features such as Visual Intelligence. Currently limited to the iPhone 16 line up, Visual Intelligence lets you quickly learn more about the places and objects around you using the iPhone's camera.

But it's clear from an increasing chorus online that Apple's focus on AI is starting to feel misguided. "Instead of trying to justify their spend on AI by adding useless tech to other projects, they should just transfer those teams to other more promising programs and admit they made a misstep," one Redditor comments in response to the report. Another adds, "Apple I will buy a toothbrush from you if you would please stop with your AI obsession". And there are plenty of comments lamenting the state of Siri itself right now: "I just want to be able to ask Siri to open my garage without her going “okay” and then turning on every light in my house."

Indeed, with Apple's AI improved Siri missing in action (which is allegedly causing serious tension in the company), and dedicated AI gadgets flopping left, right and centre, it's hard to get excited about the idea of an 'Apple Intelligence Watch'.