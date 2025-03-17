Apple's "ugly and embarrassing" AI debacle is causing tension in the company

News
By published

We're starting to question Apple's intelligence.

WWDC 2023
(Image credit: Future)

A strange and unwelcome byproduct of the AI era has been the advent of products arriving without all of their promised features available at launch. From the Rabbit R1 to the Humane Pin, we've seen plenty of gadgets land with headline features set to follow in subsequent software updates. It's a dodgy practice that rarely pays off (RIP, Humane) – so it's particularly surprising to see Apple leaning into it too.

Apple Intelligence was announced with great fanfare this year, promising, among other things, to completely overhaul the iPhone's tired old voice assistant, Siri. But not only has Apple been forced to concede that Siri's improvements are taking longer than planned, but the whole debacle is said to be causing tension in the company itself.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Intelligence
Is Apple Intelligence already doomed to irrelevance?
Apple Intelligence
Apple's U-turn on news alerts shows big tech is the biggest threat to AI
Apple Vision Pro, Rabbit R1 and Humane Pin
It's time to admit the 'AI gadget' era was a flop
The Apple logo on a background of clouds in a blue sky
iPhone and Mac users are upset over Apple's automatic AI photo analysis
iPhone 17 Pro render
The iPhone 17 line up just keeps getting weirder
Apple billboard showing a Genmoji of a hot dog with a briefcase
Is Apple really losing its advertising touch?
Latest in Design
WWDC 2023
Apple's "ugly and embarrassing" AI debacle is causing tension in the company
Absolut vodka
Why Absolut's 'bottle' print ad is the greatest of all time
Democratic Party donkey logo
People are mocking the Democrat's new logo, but a rebrand was needed
Chupa Chups logo
The Chupa Chups logo was created by an art legend in just one hour
JPII Fellowship at Gonzaga University Lives of Saints poster
This accidentally raunchy religious poster is my favourite design fail ever
Tesla Cybertruck
Another day, another Tesla Cybertruck design fail
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ deal
Samsung Galaxy tablets get huge price cut in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale – save up to $300
WWDC 2023
Apple's "ugly and embarrassing" AI debacle is causing tension in the company
Horizon&#039;s Aloy getting ready to shoot an arrow
Horizon actress “worried” for the future of gaming after Sony's AI Aloy controversy
Absolut vodka
Why Absolut's 'bottle' print ad is the greatest of all time
Democratic Party donkey logo
People are mocking the Democrat's new logo, but a rebrand was needed
Mark looks at a crystal cube from Lumon in Severance
Why prop design is so important in Apple TV's Severance