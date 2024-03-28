Lamborghini reveals "brave" new logo

By Daniel John
published

(But it looks pretty familiar to us.)

Lamborghini old and new logo
Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: Lamborghini/Future)

It seems like pretty much every car brand has revealed a new logo over the last four years, from BMW to Rolls-Royce. One of the last remaining holdouts was Lamborghini, but the sports car brand has finally revealed a "new corporate look", including a tweaked logo design.

The brand describes the new logo as a visual expression of its “brave”, “unexpected” and “authentic” values. It features a bull sitting below the words 'Lamborghini' inside a badge shape. But, since the previous design featured a very similar bull sitting below the words 'Lamborghini' inside a badge shape, not everybody is finding it easy to tell the difference.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

