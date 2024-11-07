Audi scraps its logo in bold new EV brand

A new wordmark replaces the famous four rings.

When it comes to iconic logos, few are more famous than those four interlocking rings. And before you accuse me of miscounting the number of shapes in the Olympic logo, I'm talking about Audi. So it's somewhat surprising that the brand is ditching the rings for a new EV brand.

After months of rumous, Audi has unveiled a new EV range in China, sporting, instead of the rings (arguably one of the best logos), a simply 'AUDI' wordmark. The first concept car to sport the new branding is the 'AUDI E concept', a "fully electric Sportback" whose design is "both minimalist and calm".

