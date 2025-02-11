That outrageous Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory just won't go away

Ah, the Super Bowl logo conspiracy. Ridiculous at its core, but with each passing year, just a tiny bit more intriguing. For the uninitiated, the theory is simple – fans believe the colours used in the logo reveal not only which teams will make it to the Super Bowl, but also who will win. Surely the whole thing isn't rigged, right? And surely the logo designers wouldn't deliberately reveal the outcome a year early, right? Wrong, according to a small but vocal group that really doesn't believe in coincidences.

The orange and yellow Super Bowl LVI logo reflected the colours of The Bengals and LA Rams, who ended up playing. And the Super Bowl LVII's green and red echoed The Eagles and Chiefs. So, with the new 2026 Super Bowl featuring a landscape with trees and the Golden Gate Bridge, and the colours blue and purple, fans are already speculating over who might compete in 2026. (For more logo inspiration, check out the best sports logos of all time.)

A graphic from 2024 showing the Super Bown conspiracy in action (Image credit: NFL_Memes on Twitter)

Based on those colours, the top prediction on X appears to be Lions vs Ravens. Other suggestions include Chargers vs Vikings, and Bills vs Rams.

I think I know the script the blue is lions the pink and purple is ravens So it will be Ravens vs lions at superbowl 60 pic.twitter.com/aWtJU6Q0AzFebruary 11, 2025

Some have even taken the design conspiracy even further. It's been suggested that the Super Bowl logo also reveals which team will win by placing their colour at the bottom of the logo. So, with purple sitting at the bottom of the new logo, we can safely assume Ravens are going to win. Case closed. Place your bets.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Super Bowl logo logo court controversy. The design a couple of year's back was accused of looking blood soaked, while the monotony of the last few iterations has raised eyebrows. Yep, we even have a roundup of the biggest Super Bowl design controversies.