That outrageous Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory just won't go away

It can't be true... can it?

Super Bowl
The new Super Bowl logo has just been revealed (Image credit: Super Bowl)

Ah, the Super Bowl logo conspiracy. Ridiculous at its core, but with each passing year, just a tiny bit more intriguing. For the uninitiated, the theory is simple – fans believe the colours used in the logo reveal not only which teams will make it to the Super Bowl, but also who will win. Surely the whole thing isn't rigged, right? And surely the logo designers wouldn't deliberately reveal the outcome a year early, right? Wrong, according to a small but vocal group that really doesn't believe in coincidences.

The orange and yellow Super Bowl LVI logo reflected the colours of The Bengals and LA Rams, who ended up playing. And the Super Bowl LVII's green and red echoed The Eagles and Chiefs. So, with the new 2026 Super Bowl featuring a landscape with trees and the Golden Gate Bridge, and the colours blue and purple, fans are already speculating over who might compete in 2026. (For more logo inspiration, check out the best sports logos of all time.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

