This is why the Blade Runner 2049 producers are suing Tesla and Elon Musk

Alcon alleges that Tesla used AI to infringe on its copyright.

In the history of AI art, Tesla's use of allegedly AI images for its Robotaxi event won't be remembered for its artistic merit, but it could become a test case for copyright issues. Alcon Entertainment, the production company that made Blade Runner 2049, is suing Tesla, its CEO Elon Musk and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) over the imagery.

In the lawsuit, Alcon alleges that when Musk presented the Tesla Robotaxi from a WBD Hollywood studio in the live-streamed event, he "awkwardly" showed an allegedly AI-generated image inspired by Blade Runner 2049. If there were any doubt as to what the image was supported to reference, Musk even mentioned the film by name saying: "You know, I love Blade Runner, but I don’t know if we want that future. I believe we want that duster he’s wearing, but not the bleak apocalypse."

