Recommended reading

US copyright verdict offers a glimmer of hope for artists vs AI

News
By published

But will it make a difference?

AI art may be everywhere, but the legality of AI image generators trained on non-licensed data, and of the images generated by them, is still in doubt. Now, in what sounds like a win for artists, a US Copyright Office report has concluded that the fair use defence does not apply to commercial AI training.

But will the office's opinion change anything? That looks particularly doubtful after Donald Trump just fired the Copyright Office's director.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.