Forget AI image generators, an autonomous AI artist just made $351,600 at Sotheby's

One of the assurances we're often given in responses to the fear that AI image generators could replace human artists is that there will always need to be a human involved. Generative AI needs a human creative to tell it what to do. But don't tell that to Botto, a fully autonomous 'AI artist' who just raked in $351,600 in sales at the auction house Sotheby's, setting a new milestone in the history of AI art.

The non-human artist is now responsible for in excess of $4m in art sales since it began its art career in 2021. But Botto isn't a free spirit entirely. The AI bot generates images based on its own ideas without human prompting, but a 15,000-member community called BottoDao decides which of its thousands of outputs to mint as NFTs each week, which in turn shape's the AI artist's own taste.

