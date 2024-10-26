Commuters blast frightful AI Halloween transport campaign

Have brands not yet learned to avoid AI art?

Transport for Ireland is the latest organisation to discover that using AI art for a brand campaign can seriously backfire. Commuters were quick to label its Halloween campaign as lazy, embarrassing and worse after it tried to engage social media users with AI images.

The transport provider made social media posts offering commuters a chance to win €50 travel credit if they guessed the identities of the characters in a series of four illustrations. But dozens of people, including some Irish artists, piled on the posts to criticise the obvious use of AI image generation.

