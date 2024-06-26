"Ghoulish" Toys ‘R’ Us AI ad feels like the death of creativity

Toys 'R' Us was once a bastion of the childhood experience for many (myself included), so when it met its untimely demise in 2017 I felt like a piece of my youth had been lost. Since 2022 the once-iconic toy retailer has been crawling back to relevancy, but I fear its latest AI ad may have undone all that hard work.

With the rise of AI art generators, I suppose it was a matter of time before AI ads started popping up. Yet the Toys 'R' Us AI ad is not exactly the refined semi-dystopian marketing I'd anticipated – by the looks of it, we're a little far off for now.

Created by Toys 'R' Us Studio in collaboration with creative agency Native Foreign, the minute-long ad tells the story of the company's founder Charles Lazarus, as he dreams up the magical world of Toys 'R' Us. In essence, it sounds like a wholesome tale – but told through the medium of AI, things feel a little off (to say the least).

Despite using an advanced version of Sora AI that's not yet available to the public, the ad has all the hallmarks of a slightly offbeat artificially generated video. From the uncanny-looking young Mr Lazarus to the slightly nightmarish toy-filled void, the ad carries a certain unnerving quality that not even Geoffry the GIrrafe can redeem. Creepiness aside, it's a fairly generic ad, with cheesy visuals and a soppy score in an obvious attempt to tug at our heartstrings.

It's no surprise that the internet was quick to share its strong opinions with one X user writing "This Toys 'R' Us commercial is made entirely with AI which means the kid is disgusting and ghoulish, the sentiment hollow, and the Toys 'R' Us brand is dead for at least the third time." Another user suggested that it could be a potential "hypercapitalist attempt to generate press by leaning into controversy," tweeting "It's so brazenly bad, I'm just confused by it."

Toys ‘R Us used to just be fiscally bankrupt. Now they’re morally bankrupt too pic.twitter.com/98ieE8h6nFJune 25, 2024

goodnight AI child in the Toys R Us commercial who exists in the past and present at the same time, i'm not sure which, the commercial made absolutely no sense pic.twitter.com/OUzQne4DlIJune 26, 2024

Naturally, any AI integration from big-name brands is going to cause controversy, especially in the wake of AI washing and AI art training. While this controversial AI ad is a disappointing move from such a heritage childhood brand, it's worth reminding ourselves that AI has the potential to be a creative co-pilot, rather than a direct threat to creative careers, given that we use it resourcefully and mindfully.