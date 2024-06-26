"Ghoulish" Toys ‘R’ Us AI ad feels like the death of creativity

News
By
published

My childhood is ruined.

Toys 'R' Us Studio Ai ad
(Image credit: Toys 'R' Us Studio)

Toys 'R' Us was once a bastion of the childhood experience for many (myself included), so when it met its untimely demise in 2017 I felt like a piece of my youth had been lost. Since 2022 the once-iconic toy retailer has been crawling back to relevancy, but I fear its latest AI ad may have undone all that hard work. 

With the rise of AI art generators, I suppose it was a matter of time before AI ads started popping up. Yet the Toys 'R' Us AI ad is not exactly the refined semi-dystopian marketing I'd anticipated – by the looks of it, we're a little far off for now. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles