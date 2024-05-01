Creatives need to be vigilant about AI washing

By Joe Foley
published

The practice is on the rise as brands rush to jump on the AI bandwagon.

Generative AI, such as AI image generators, is disrupting many creative sectors, and such rapid development of a new technology can be a minefield for brands. Whether you see it as a fad or a genuine revolution, a lot of brands feel the pressure to get involved and shout about their own AI capabilities, and that's leading to what's been dubbed 'AI washing'.

Have you noticed a product that's seen little obvious change from its previous iteration but is suddenly claiming to be AI-powered? Or an AI feature or tool that seems to have been rolled out in a hurry before it works? This is all part of a risky trend that experts say creatives need to be wary of.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles