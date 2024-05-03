Artists accuse Google of “massive copyright infringement” with Imagen AI

A class action demands it destroy all copies of artists' work.
The controversy around AI image generators continues. Stability AI, OpenAI and Midjourney have all been sued for alleged copyright infringement over how they trained their models using images without artists' consent. Now Google can be added to the list.
A group of artists has lodged a class action against Google in relation to its Imagen AI image generators, which the groups claims was trained on their works without permission.
The lawsuit filed in a California District Court argues that Imagen is an “infringing derivative work” though which Google has committed “massive copyright infringement” by reproducing their own original work multiple times because it was trained on the open-source corpus LAION-400M. Also at issue is the use of their work to subsequently train Imagen 2 and the foundation model Gemini.
According to the lawsuit, "The intermediate copies of each copyrighted work that Google made during training of the Google LAION Models were substantially similar to that copyrighted work." The artists demand the destruction of all reproduced copies of their work and legal costs.
Several other lawsuits against AI image generators are still ongoing. Adobe continues to argue that it's Firefly AI model is commercially safe because its training data was taken from licensed Adobe Stock images.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.