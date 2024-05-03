Artists accuse Google of “massive copyright infringement” with Imagen AI

By Joe Foley
published

A class action demands it destroy all copies of artists' work.

The controversy around AI image generators continues. Stability AI, OpenAI and Midjourney have all been sued for alleged copyright infringement over how they trained their models using images without artists' consent. Now Google can be added to the list. 

A group of artists has lodged a class action against Google in relation to its Imagen AI image generators, which the groups claims was trained on their works without permission.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

