Absolut vodka's attempt to fix AI is kind of weird

By Joe Foley
published

Are they sure this is on brand?

An AI-generated fashion image
(Image credit: Absolut / Copy Lab / AI-generated)

One of the many controversial aspects of AI image generation is bias. Big text-to-image models were trained on millions of images taken from the internet, a large proportion of which presumably reflect a very limited view of human beauty. The result is that generative AI tends to reproduce a lack of diversity in body types and skin colours. 

Google's attempt to correct this in Gemini led to a Asian Nazi-filled disaster, but some are persevering, including Absolut. Yes, the vodka brand. So, it's following Dove's lead by pledging never to use AI-generated images of people, right? Er, no. Quite the opposite. It think "AI is here to stay" and that it can help fix it by producing more diverse 'AI-generated fashion images' that it wants to spread all over the internet so they influence future AI models... or something.

