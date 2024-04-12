Dove rejects AI beauty standards in powerful new campaign

Personal care brand Dove has become known for its campaigns championing real people with real bodies, as exemplified by its shunning of TikTok 'beauty' filters. And now, the brand is targeting AI in the latest iteration of its decades-old Real Beauty campaign.

The brand announced this week that it will never use AI-generated imagery to represent “real bodies” in its ads. And in a powerful short film, it takes aim at the generic and unrealistic beauty standards depicted in images churned out in text prompts such as "the most beautiful woman in the world." (For more great ad campaigns, check out the best print ads of all time.)

"Today, almost 9 in 10 women and girls say they have been exposed to harmful beauty content online," Dove announces. "One of the biggest threats to the representation of real beauty is Artificial Intelligence. With 90% of the content online expected to be AI-generated by 2025, the rise of AI is a threat to women's wellbeing, with 1 in 3 women feel pressure to alter their appearance because of what they see online, even when they know it's fake or AI generated."

Kudos to @Dove for rejecting AI imagery & only using real ppl in its ads. Great products, great company👏👏👏👏April 9, 2024 See more

I really agree with Dove's action. Real Beauty should be real. It is truly improper to use an AI-generated perfect model to showcase beauty. Dove pledges to not use AI models in lieu of real women in its advertising https://t.co/c1PMXgEGl4 via @marketingdive #NYUDigitalMarketingApril 9, 2024 See more

Alessandro Manfredi, chief marketing officer at Dove, adds, "At Dove, we seek a future in which women get to decide and declare what real beauty looks like – not algorithms. As we navigate the opportunities and challenges that come with new and emerging technology, we remain committed to protect, celebrate, and champion Real Beauty. Pledging to never use AI in our communications is just one step. We will not stop until beauty is a source of happiness, not anxiety, for every woman and girl."

Indeed, over the 20 year course of its Real Beauty campaign, Dove has repeatedly proven itself to be a force for good. From shunning AI to helping game developers code natural hair in an effort to increase diversity in video games, the brand's inclusivity credentials continue to impress.