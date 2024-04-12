Dove rejects AI beauty standards in powerful new campaign

By Daniel John
published

"We will not stop until beauty is a source of happiness."

AI-generated woman
(Image credit: Dove)

Personal care brand Dove has become known for its campaigns championing real people with real bodies, as exemplified by its shunning of TikTok 'beauty' filters. And now, the brand is targeting AI in the latest iteration of its decades-old Real Beauty campaign.

The brand announced this week that it will never use AI-generated imagery to represent “real bodies” in its ads. And in a powerful short film, it takes aim at the generic and unrealistic beauty standards depicted in images churned out in text prompts such as "the most beautiful woman in the world." (For more great ad campaigns, check out the best print ads of all time.)

