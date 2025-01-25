Pentagram’s latest visual identity uses an ingenious natural photography technique

Grow to Know celebrates the simple power of plants.

Cyanotype images of plant cuttings
(Image credit: Pentagram/Grow to Know)

Not-for-profit organisation Grow to Know has launched a stunning new visual identity, using the beauty of nature to "sew the seeds of change". What began as a guerilla gardening movement following the devastating fallout of London's Grenfell Tower fire, has blossomed into a powerful initiative centred around community, culture and meaningful action.

Creating impactful branding is much more than empty copy and 'safe' design – it's thoughtful, evocative and purposeful. Grow to Know's new visual identity is a testament to the power of minimalist organic design, making a bold statement to captivate audiences.

